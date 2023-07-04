Hanoi hopes for strong investment flows from India: official
Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung received Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Sandeep Arya on July 4, saying the capital city hopes to welcome strong investment flows from the South Asian country.
The meeting between Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung and Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Sandeep Arya on July 4. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung received Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Sandeep Arya on July 4, saying the capital city hopes to welcome strong investment flows from the South Asian country.
Dung, who is also a Politburo member, stressed that Vietnam always treasures the friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with India.
He also highlighted the reinforced ties between Hanoi and India as seen in the annual celebrations of the International Day of Yoga since 2015, increased people-to-people exchanges, and the large number of Indian visitors to the city.
However, Indian investment in Hanoi remains modest and has yet to match the two sides' potential and advantages, Dung pointed out, calling for Indian firms to invest in the pharmaceutical industry in Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park, which will be transferred from the Ministry of Science and Technology to the municipal People's Committee.
The capital wishes to receive stronger investment from Indian investors to the fields they are strong at such as the processing and manufacturing industry, information and communications technology, energy, hi-tech agriculture, innovation, and infrastructure development, he went on.
It also hopes to step up cooperation with India in other fields, including connecting their historical and cultural relic sites to popularise culture and promote tourism of both sides, holding cultural and sport exchanges, exchanging delegations of experts to share experience in restoring relic sites, and boosting trade promotion activities.
In the time to come, Hanoi hopes to help develop the friendship between Vietnam and India, as well as with New Delhi to a new height, according to the official.
At the meeting, Arya shared the view that the two countries should exert more efforts to fuel bilateral economic and investment links.
He underlined the Indian Government's intention to seek more opportunities to enhance business, investment, and trade partnerships with Vietnam, particularly in the areas matching the two sides' strength and demand such as high technology, energy, agriculture, and the pharmaceutical industry.
The diplomat perceived that the expansion of the Indian business community in Hanoi shows Indian people's satisfaction of the local living and working conditions, and this is a basis for attracting more Indian tourists to the city.
He also asked for support from local authorities for events of cultural and people-to-people exchanges, which he said will provide a solid stepping stone for bilateral relations to grow further with Hanoi at the centre.
Agreeing with his guest, Dung said Hanoi will prioritise the cooperation areas that both sides has potential and demand for. He also expressed his hope that the ambassador will continue fulfilling his role as a bridge linking the two countries' businesses and governments./.