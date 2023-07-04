Politics Removing obstacles to production and business must be prioritised: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked ministries, agencies and localities to prioritise removing obstacles to production and business while chairing a teleconference between the Government and localities, and a regular cabinet meeting in Hanoi on July 4.

Politics Vietnam sends congratulations to US on 247th Independence Day President Vo Van Thuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 4 sent messages of congratulations to US President Joe Biden on the 247th Independence Day of the United States of America (July 4).

Politics Workshop talks integrity, publicity, transparency, accountability in judiciary Nearly 70 scientists and experts shared their views on how to ensure integrity, publicity, transparency and accountability in judiciary in some countries, and raised recommendations for Vietnam at a workshop in Hanoi on July 4.

Politics Vietnam advocates int’l cooperation to ensure human rights amid global challenges Assistant to the Vietnamese Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu led a Vietnamese delegation to the annual discussions on women’s rights, climate change and a dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty, within the framework of the 53rd regular session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, Switzerland, from June 30-July 3.