Hanoi, French region sign joint action programme for 2022 – 2025
Hanoi and France’s Ile-de-France region have signed a joint action programme for 2022 – 2025 at a virtual meeting of their joint committee for bilateral cooperation.
Chairing the meeting on February 16, Permanent Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Le Hong Son said the event aims to review cooperation outcomes during 2018 – 2021 and discuss orientations for the ties between 2022 and 2025 in a bid to reinforce their 33-year traditional friendship.
Chairing the meeting on February 16, Permanent Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Hong Son said the event aims to review cooperation outcomes during 2018 – 2021 and discuss orientations for the ties between 2022 and 2025 in a bid to reinforce their 33-year traditional friendship.
Son stressed Hanoi values its comprehensive, effective and long-term partnership with Ile-de-France.
He informed that the city wants to further team up with the region in the fields of urban planning and management, environment protection, air pollution control, heritage conservation, and tourism development, among others.
Per a report at the meeting, of 19 joint projects earmarked for 2018 – 2021, 10 were successfully implemented; six have faced temporary difficulties mostly due to COVID-19; and three could not be launched as a result of changes in the two localities’ development strategies.
Also at the function, the sides symbolically exchanged their signed documents of the joint action programme for 2022 – 2025./.
Regional Councilor for Ile-de-France Anne-Louise Mesadieu said the bilateral relations are effective and set a model for cooperation between localities, with the sides capitalising on each other's strengths for additional benefits in many fields from economy, culture to society.
