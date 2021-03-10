Hanoi: Future Blue Innovation Competition for high school students launched
The Hanoi Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (Hanoi HCYU), VinFast, and AngelHack, a global hackathon organisation, launched the Future Blue Innovation Competition 2021 for high school students on March 10.
Speaking at the launch ceremony at the Hanoi - Amsterdam High School for the Gifted, Tran Quang Hung, Vice Secretary of the Hanoi HCYU, said the Future Blue Innovation Competition provides a playground for students from some 200 high schools in the capital.
The challenge is to create a product, service, or communications campaign to a “blue” planet of ocean, mountain, forest, air, technology and future, Hung said, adding that entries should focus on eight areas: plastic waste reduction and treatment; carbon emission reductions; sustainable agriculture; renewable energy; tackling air, land and water pollution; biodiversity preservation; climate change; and vehicles of the future.
It aims to offer an opportunity for local students to accelerate innovation and seek initiatives in environmental protection.
The competition will run until May 9. Participants are requested to register and submit their entries at http://www.futureblueinnovation.vn/ before April 20. Entries are then shortlisted for the final round, to be held sometime in May, where candidates will present and defend their projects in front of a judging panel.
One first, one second, and two third prizes will be awarded, alongside two honourable mentions.
It forms part of activities to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the HCYU (March 26)./.
