Travel Phu Quoc – from “Hell on Earth” to nation’s first island city Once branded “Hell on Earth” for the notorious jail which witnessed the most terrifying scenes of oppression during war time before 1975, Phu Quoc island in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has now become the country’s first island city with tremendous economic and social development.

Travel Quang Nam develops sustainable sea, island tourism The central coastal province of Quang Nam has focused resources on upgrading tourism infrastructure as the locality is looking to develop sustainable sea and island tourism products.

Destinations Phu Yen’s hotel enters list of world’s best new ones Zannier Hotels Bai San Ho in Vietnam’s Phu Yen south central coastal province has been chosen as one of the Best New Hotels in the World by US travel magazine Travel+Leisure.

Travel Vietnam makes its name well-known in world tourism map With a series of impressive milestones and symbols, Vietnam has quickly become an attractive destination for international tourists in recent years.