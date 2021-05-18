Hanoi has four hotels with rooftops listed in world's Top 25
Vietnam has four hotels, all in the capital city of Hanoi’s Old Quarter, have been named by TripAdvisor in the list of the world's 25 best rooftops in 2021.
Hanoi La Siesta Diamond Hotel (Source: hanoi.com.vn)
Hanoi La Siesta Diamond Hotel took the first place in the list, which is part of the 2021 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards compiled by the US travel site.
La Sinfonia del Rey Hotel (Source: Internet)La Sinfonia del Rey Hotel on Hang Dau Street came third in the rooftop category.
Peridot Grand Hotel and Spa (Source: Internet)Meanwhile, Peridot Grand Hotel and Spa, a five-star boutique property on Duong Thanh Street managed by AIRA Hospitality Group, ranks at the sixth position.
JM Marvel Hotel and Spa (Source: Internet)JM Marvel Hotel & Spa on Hang Da Street is placed eighth on the list.
The TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Awards draw the votes of millions of travelers around the world to choose the best restaurants, resorts, destinations, airlines, beaches, islands and others./.