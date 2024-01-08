Travel Vietnam tourism searches grow at 6th fastest rate The search volume for Vietnam's tourism via Google's market trend tracking tool grew 75% in 2023, ranking 6th in the world, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).

Travel Hai Phong strives to welcome 9.1 million tourists in 2024 The northern port city of Hai Phong has introduced several key tourism tasks to realise the goal of 9.1 million tourists, including more than one million foreign arrivals, in 2024.