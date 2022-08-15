Hanoi hosts Int’l Army Games’ “Emergency Area” contest
Hanoi hosts Int’l Army Games’ “Emergency Area” contest (Source: qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The “Emergency Area” competition in the framework of the ongoing 2022 International Army Games kicked off on August 15 at the National Military Training Centre No.4 in Hanoi.
Hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of Defence, the competition sees the participation of over 100 athletes from Belarus, Myanmar, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali, Russia, and the host Vietnam.
India attends the four-day event as an observer.
This is the second time the Vietnamese Ministry of Defence has hosted the "Emergency Area" contest, showing the fruitful cooperation between the Vietnam People's Army and those of other countries.
The competition offers a good chance for officers and soldiers of the attending countries to get insights into Vietnamese culture, country, people and army, contributing to strengthening solidarity and friendly military cooperation among the countries.
The 2022 Army Games, held from August 13-27, gathers 270 teams from 37 countries worldwide. Its competitions are being held in Russia and several countries, including Vietnam, Uzbekistan, Armenia and Belarus.
Vietnam has participated in the annual event for five times since 2018. This year, Vietnamese teams compete in 10 categories of the event./.