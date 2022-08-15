Culture - Sports Da Lat to build dossier for becoming UNESCO creative city of music Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong has been given the green light to build a dossier and plan serving the application to be part of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Creative Cities Network in the field of music.

Culture - Sports Indian cultural festival underway in HCM City, Nha Trang The Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City is hosting a cultural event called “Namaste Vietnam Festival 2022” in HCM City and the south-central province of Khanh Hoa from August 12 – 21.

Culture - Sports Army Games 2022: Vietnam’s first tank crew begin competition Crew No.1 of the Vietnamese tank team competed in the qualifying round in Group 1 of the “Tank biathlon” event in the framework of the Army Games 2022 in Russia on August 13.

Culture - Sports Cultural exchange held for children from Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union held a cultural exchange from children from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia in Ho Chi Minh City on August 13.