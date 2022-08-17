Hanoi hosts int’l dental exhibition and congress
The Vietnam International Dental Exhibition and Congress 2022 - VIDEC 2022 themed “Dentistry in the New Era” kicked off in Hanoi on August 17, bringing together 200 domestic and international delegates.
Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan highlighted the significance of VIDEC 2022, saying that it contributes to strengthening communications, helping raise public awareness about oral health protection.
He affirmed that the Ministry of Health always supports useful activities of professional associations and the Vietnam Medical Association in improving the public health.
Nearly 100 scientific reports of Vietnamese scientists and those from over 10 countries around the world have presented dental issues.
Advanced and modern dental products of the leading dental manufacturers from the US, Australia, Switzerland, Thailand, France, Japan, Italy, Germany, the Republic of Korea, India, and China are being exhibited in more than 300 booths at the event.
Related forums, which attracted reports by young scientists from universities and dental institutions across the country, are being held within the framework of the three-day event./.