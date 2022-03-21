Hanoi Int’l Film Festival to take place in Q4
The sixth Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF) is scheduled to take place in the fourth quarter of the year, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MOCST) has said.
Hanoi (VNA) -
The Ministry has authorised the Vietnam Cinematography Department and relevant agencies to organise the event.
First held in 2010, the festival aims to honour outstanding films of high artistic value and encourage new talents in Vietnamese cinema. It also provides a platform for Vietnamese and foreign movie artists to share their professional expertise.
The festival presents a chance for Vietnam to showcase its films to the global film market and promote the nation and its culture to international friends./.