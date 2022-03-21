Culture - Sports Vietnamese culture promoted at Francophonie Weekend in France The Vietnamese Cultural Centre in France on March 19-20 represented Vietnam at the 2022 Francophonie Weekend, which was held in celebration of the International Francophonie Day 2022 (March 20) in France’s Seine et Marne, 60km from Paris.

Culture - Sports Tigers in ancient Vietnamese art With 30 artifacts along with documents and selected images, the National Museum of History is holding the “Tigers in Vietnamese ancient art” exhibition to introduce artworks with images of tigers spanning over 2,000 years of Vietnamese art history.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese runners win big at Da Nang Int’l Marathon Vietnamese runners won major prizes at the 2022 Manulife Da Nang International Marathon, which took place in the central city of Da Nang on March 20.