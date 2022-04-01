Hanoi lures 513 million USD in foreign investment in Q1
Hanoi attracted more than 513 million USD in foreign investment in the first quarter of this year, according to the municipal Statistics Office.
The capital city's gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in the first quarter grew by 5.83 percent year on year. (Photo: VNA)
During the reviewed period, the capital city lured 62 new projects with combined investment of 24.9 million USD, while 28 operational projects registered to increase their capital by 122.8 million USD.
Foreign investors contributed capital and purchased shares worth 365.4 million USD, the office said.
The number of newly-established enterprises in the capital city stood at 5,965 with accumulative registered capital amounting to 63.5 trillion VND (2.78 billion USD), up 2 percent and 4 percent, respectively, as compared with the same period last year.
As many as 849 firms dissolved and 5,174 others suspended their operations, while nearly 3,940 resumed their operations in the quarter.
Hanoi earned almost 3.6 billion USD from exports in the three months, representing a year-on-year rise of 6.1 percent, of which over 1.93 billion USD came from the domestic sector, up 7.9 percent; and the remainder was from the FDI sector, up 4 percent.
The total retail sales of goods and services reached 161.5 trillion VND, a rise of 9.1 percent from the corresponding time last year.
The capital city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) also grew by 5.83 percent year on year, much higher than the figures recorded in many other cities and provinces, the office said, noting that Hanoi’s industrial production also expanded by 5.3 percent year-on-year.
Between January and March, the city’s development investment was estimated at 76 trillion VND, a year-on-year increase of 7.8 percent. Of the amount, State capital reached 26 trillion VND, non-State capital, 45 trillion VND and FDI, 5 trillion VND./.