Hanoi makes changes from awareness to action in digital transformation
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi has made drastic changes from awareness to action at all levels in implementing digital transformation.
According to the municipal Department of Information and Communications, the capital city has stepped up digital transformation since 2021. The implementation of Resolution No.18-NQ/TU on digital transformation, building a smart Hanoi city by 2025 with a vision to 2030, issued by the municipal Party Committee on December 30, 2022, has created a breakthrough in this work.
In the first months of 2023, Hanoi was one of the first provinces and cities to fully ensure all conditions were met and successfully connect to the national population database to serve the reception and settlement of administrative procedures.
The ranking and evaluation indexes related to digital transformation in 2022 also improved as well. Notably, the capital city’s Provincial Digital Transformation Index (DTI) in 2022 ranked 24th out of the 63 provinces and cities, up 16 places compared to that in 2021.
In just a short period of time, Hanoi has completed and put into use large systems, connecting the whole city such as Information and Reporting System, Document Management and Administration System, and a general Information System to settle administrative procedures and attach regulations to ensure both operation and effective exploitation.
Regarding digital infrastructure, the main Data Centre of Hanoi is expected to be soon put into operation and use in the fourth quarter of this year. In addition, the city continues to maintain and ensure the stable and smooth operation of the city's WAN wide area network, the city's online communication system
Hanoi is also coordinating with businesses to focus on deploying free digital signatures for people at the one-stop shops of departments, branches, and People's Committees of districts and towns.
Up to now, the whole area has granted about 10,000 free digital signatures to Hanoi citizens to perform online public services.
In 2023, Hanoi also issued an Open Data List, specialised data that will be deployed and shared within State agencies and with citizens and organisations in a near future.
At the same time, the city has directed the implementation of the City Data Gateway and the integrated data sharing platform system. These are the two basic systems that serve as the foundation for units to integrate and share shared data in State agencies.
The databases of the sectors assigned to the implementing sectors have been gradually formed, of which a number of important databases have been concentrated such as the database of enterprises, land, cadres and civil servants.
A leader of the Hanoi Department of Information and Communications said that digital transformation is a regular and ongoing process.
With a population of over 10 million, this is not a small amount of work for Hanoi. But with a high sense of determination, the city will certainly see positive changes in the field of digital transformation in the coming time, contributing to the socio-economic development of the capital, the official added.
The city is striving to fully digitise its administration agencies and establish itself as a smart city while promoting the development of the digital economy and society by 2025.
To support digital transformation, Hanoi plans to nurture technology-based businesses and aid enterprises in researching, developing, and mastering core technologies, digital products, and services./.