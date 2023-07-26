Sci-Tech Kaspersky protects 17 million Vietnam users from email phishing attacks Global cybersecurity company Kaspersky thwarted an enormous number of email phishing attacks in Vietnam throughout 2022, for both individual and enterprise users, according to a recent company report.

Society Vietnam promotes open innovation Vietnam’s first open innovation event - Open Innovation Day – TechTraverse 2023 - was held in Ho Chi Minh City on July 20, drawing the participation of more than 100 leading domestic and foreign experts in this field.

Sci-Tech Hanoi launches largest series of technology, innovation events for youngsters The “Hack Future and Hackathon 2023”, the largest ever series of technology and innovation events for youngsters, was kicked off on July 20 by the Hanoi Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCM CYU) and the Hanoi Students' Association.

Sci-Tech Forum promotes digital transformation, innovation among youths The Hub Network, in collaboration with the Global Shapers Community (GSC) Hanoi and the FPT Corporation, held the Hub Forum – The Execution on July 19, with the aim of promoting digital transformation and innovation among young people.