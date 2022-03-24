A view of Hanoi capital city (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn

Hanoi (VNA) – Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi Dinh Tien Dung on March 23 hosted a reception for Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio and representatives of the Sumitomo Corporation and BRG Group of Japan to review the implementation of a smart city project in the northern area of Hanoi.



The Japanese diplomat said the development of green and smart cities will be one of the cooperation priorities between Japan and Hanoi.



The project is a highlight in the cooperation between Japan and Vietnam in general and Hanoi in particular, to practically celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2023, he stressed.





Participants at the meeting (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn

Meanwhile, Dung highlighted the significance of the project for Hanoi’s future development.



He updated participants on the progress of the project, saying that land clearance has so far basically met requirements, and the municipal authorities have managed to remove difficulties and obstacles facing the implementation of the project.



Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnam - Japan relations have continud developing in all fields, Dung said.



The official believed that the bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as between Hanoi and Japan in particular, will not only recover to the pre-pandemic level, but also become stronger in the future.



He also briefed on Hanoi’s socio-economic development in recent years, saying that the city is speeding up production and business recovery and administrative reform, improving its investment environment, and gradually re-opening tourism and service industries.



The capital city also prioritises investment in the areas of education, health care, and culture for sustainable development, towards benefiting local people, Dung added.



The smart city project aims to build a city, regarded as the most modern and smartest city in Southeast Asia in the northern area of Hanoi (covering both sides of Vo Nguyen Giap road) as part of the Nhat Tan – Noi Bai Route Planning Project.



It is expected to create a focal point for the space and architecture of the capital’s gateway area, provide impetus for urban development in the northern Red River area, and contribute to the city's socio-economic development./.