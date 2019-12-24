Business Public non-business units slow to change To improve the quality of public products and services, the Government in June 2015 issued a decision to transform public non-business organisations into joint-stock businesses.

Business HCM City plans to build new IP in Binh Chanh The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has submitted to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc a proposed zoning plan of 1/2000 scale for a new 380-hectare industrial park (IP) in Binh Chanh district.

Business Bamboo Airways offers shares to foreign investors Bamboo Airways is offering its shares to strategic foreign investors for a minimum of 160,000 VND (6.90 USD) per share.

Business Vietjet launches HCM City-Pattaya route Vietjet on December 24 launched its flight connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Thailand’s famous coastal destination of Pattaya via U-Tapao International Airport.