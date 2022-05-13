The buses, running between 9am and 5pm every day, can be identified with the Games’ logo and the line ‘Official bus tour for SEA Games 31’ on its front and sides.



The service, named Hanoi City Tour, is the first of its kind in the capital. The buses carry passengers through 25 streets and have 15 stops at key local tourist destinations such as the Hanoi Opera House, St. Joseph's Cathedral, Hanoi Flag Tower, President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, Hoa Lo prison, and the Vietnamese Women’s Museum.



The vehicles are also equipped with an automatic narration system in 10 languages and have a frequency of 60 minutes./.

VNA