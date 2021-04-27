Hanoi: Old factory provides unique venue for music show
A space converted from an old factory was the stage of a recent music show titled “For a worth-living Hanoi”, offering a special treat for the audience and also an inspiration for the love of the city.
Foreign artists of the Hanoi Voices Choir (Photo: organising board)Hanoi (VNA) – A space converted from an old factory was the stage of a recent music show titled “For a worth-living Hanoi”, offering a special treat for the audience and also an inspiration for the love of the city.
The concert, held at Complex 01 on Tay Son street in Quang Trung ward of Hanoi’s Dong Da district on April 25 afternoon, featured the “Da dang” (Diversity) and Hanoi Voices choirs, along with many other artists.
Director of the Diversity Choir Hoang Huong said the event not only offered musical performances but also helped the audience recall memories of the past.
Famous songs like “Hello Vietnam” composed by Marc Lavoine, “Bohemien Rhapsoday” by Freddie Mercury, “Mua xuan dau tien” (The first spring) by Van Cao, and “Nguoi Ha Noi” (Hanoians) by Nguyen Dinh Thi were among those on stage.
The music show at Complex 01 on April 25 afternoon (Photo: VNA)In recent years, authorities have advocated the removal of factories from residential areas, which has created a precious chance for Hanoi to form public spaces for the sake of the community.
The show venue, Complex 01, used to be a printing factory in the 1960s and has been transformed into a multifunctional space with the old factory backdrop maintained. It is now a new destination for young people thanks to the harmony of old and new architectural features.
Le Quang Binh, coordinator of the show organiser – the “For a worth-living Hanoi” network, said the event was an initiative aimed to enrich the spiritual life of city dwellers, adding that the transformation of old factories into public innovation spaces will provide important infrastructure for the cultural industry.
Conductor Dong Quang Vinh said he likes the idea of organising musical performances in a space converted from an old factory, and that this venue would bring music closer to the audience and help participants learn more about and love Hanoi further./.