People enjoy music and architectural beauty of the Hanoi Opera House at night. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Opera House Management Board on March 2 evening launched a night cultural tourism product named “Music Garden”, with which people can enjoy music and the theatre’s architectural beauty at night.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Vice Director of the theatre Chu Anh Hung said that the Hanoi Opera House has created an outdoor space for the "Music Garden", where cultural and musical events will be held. Notably, the theatre planned to cooperate with embassies of countries in Hanoi to bring their music closer to Vietnamese people.

Hung said that in the coming time, the theatre will coordinate with tour operators to offer tours that allow visitors to enjoy music and explore the theatre.

Shows featuring traditional musical instruments and classic music are available at Music Garden from 9-12 am and 1-6 pm while classic music or domestic/international singers’ concerts are available from 7.30-10 pm. Tickers for the shows range from 69,000 - 99,000 VND (2.08 - 4 USD) including a drink.

Hanoi Opera House is one of the most important architectural landmarks in Hanoi. The theater was built by the French colonial government in the early 20th century. It was modeled on the Palais Garnier, the older of Paris's two opera houses. Its construction started in 1901 and finished in 1911. The building now is considered a must-see attraction in Hanoi./.