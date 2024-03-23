Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA) Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As one of the most populous cities in the country with a population of about 10 million people, the capital city of Hanoi has faced a lot of social issues relating to security and order, social evils and employment. Thus, the quality of life is uneven, and there is a gap between urban and rural areas.



To deal with above-mentioned issues, the city has set up a Steering Committee for Programme No.8 on developing the social security system, improving social welfare and quality of life of local residents for the 2021-2025 period.



The municipal Party Committee has directed the entire political system and administrations at all levels to take proper solutions to successfully implement the programme.



Nguyen Ngoc Tuan, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Council and head of the Steering Committee, said that in the coming time, the committee will focus on conducting communications work to popularise goals and solutions in this regard.





Elderly people receive care at Hanoi Social Protection Centre No.2. (Photo: VNA)

Attention will be paid to targets that are difficult to achieve, particularly those on social insurance and health insurance. Citizens at the age of retirement are entitled to enjoy monthly pensions and social insurance.



The committee has issued an action programme, aiming to fulfill 27 targets of Programme No 8. Under the pact, the unemployment rate will be targeted at below 3% and jobs will be created for 165,000 people a year by 2025. The rate of employees participating in social insurance will reach 47.5% while the rate of those with unemployment insurance will hit 40%. Health insurance will cover 95% of the city’s population and the rate of poor households under the new standards will be 0.01%.



The Steering Committee will strive to ensure that all people under social protection receive monthly benefits and health insurance cards, Tuan said.

There will be 35 hospital beds per 10,000 people and the rate of people whose health is properly managed will reach over 98%. The rate of people at retirement ages enjoying monthly pension and social insurance will be 51-53%, he added./.

VNA