Society Kien Giang records no IUU violations for consecutive quarters The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang reported no illegal, unreported or unregulated (IUU) fishing cases in the last quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 thanks to drastic crackdowns.

Society Students should receive psychological support on return to school: official The Ministry of Education and Training has asked schools to provide psychological support for students when they return to in-person classes, an official has said.

Society Regional minimum wage to rise 6 percent from July The National Wage Council agreed to raise region-based minimum wage by 6 percent from July, during its working session on April 12.

Society HCM City needs up to 65,500 workers in Q2 Ho Chi Minh City will need 59,000-65,500 employees in the second of this year, down 8 percent compared with the same period last year, if the COVID-19 pandemic is kept under control, the city’s Human Resources Forecast and Labour Market Information (FALMI) Centre said on April 11.