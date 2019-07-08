Inside an FDI firm in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi posted a 7.21 percent increase in Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) in the first half of the year, it was reported at the 9th session of the municipal People’s Council that opened on July 8.

In the period, the capital city continued to lead the country in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) with 5.3 billion USD. Hanoi moved upwards 4 places in the 2018 Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) to the 9th out of 63 localities nationwide.

Four districts and 325 out of the city’s total 386 rural communes have fulfilled all criteria for new-style rural areas and three fully met advanced criteria for new rural areas.

The city has ensured political security and social order and safety. It has also coordinated with the Government to organise several international events successfully and safely.

Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc pointed to existing problems in the city that need to be addressed, including lower growth in some sectors compared to last year, the low ranking in the Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI), and the slow disbursement of capital construction investment.

The People’s Council session, which will last until July 10, is held to review the city’s socio-economic performance and security-defence situation in the past six months. The Council will also set key tasks and solutions for the remaining months of the year for the fulfilment of yearly targets.

The council will spend one day on July 9 to question the municipal government on their work and issues of public interest.

The council is scheduled to consider and approve 10 reports and a regular resolution, along with 14 thematic resolutions concerning the city’s development and personnel matters.-VNA