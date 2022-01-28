Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Preparations for ensuring safety of 7-12th grade students when they return to schools in Hanoi following the Lunar New Year festival are underway, which are welcomed by both teachers and parents.

Pham Hai Luong, who has a 9th grade child, said going to school will help children avoid mental health issues. Staying at home for a long time will harm their interest in going to school.

Agreeing with the decision by the municipal People’s Committee, Nguyen Khanh Huyen from Bac Tu Liem district said classmates of her child have been fully vaccinated, that is why she feels more relieved when schools reopen.

Others said online learning will pose difficulty for poor families, especially those in rural and mountainous areas.

So far, many secondary and high schools have come up with plans to respond to infection cases. All instructions were given to teachers and parents via meetings.

According to the municipal Department of Education and Training’s guidelines, 7th-12th grade students in townships, wards, communes of 30 districts at low and medium pandemic levels will come back to in-person classes. Elementary and sixth grade students will continue with online learning and pre-school children still stay at home.

Schools at higher pandemic levels will still offer lessons online.

As of January 27, Hanoi administered 14,541,317 vaccine shots to residents, including 241,072 additional and 2,193,061 booster shots. The city strives to reach third shot coverage in the first quarter of this year./.