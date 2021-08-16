Hanoi Red Cross Society supports pandemic-hit people
A member of the Red Cross Society hands over the aid to an elder woman (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Red Cross Society of Hanoi has rolled out a programme to present 10,000 aid packages containing food and foodstuff worth 200,000 VND (8.8 USD) each to pandemic-hit people across the capital city.
The activity was in response to a campaign initiated by the Vietnam Red Cross Society, aiming to ease difficulties facing the disadvantaged in the city and help them overcome the adverse impacts of COVID-19, said Chairman of the Hanoi Red Cross Society Dao Ngoc Trieu.
With the target of “Leaving no one behind during the pandemic”, the programme prioritises people with disabilities, the elderly, people with severe diseases, disadvantaged families, laid-off workers, and those who are staying in locked-down areas.
Since Hanoi has been placed under social distancing measures, the Red Cross Society at all levels have launched programmes to promptly support medical and frontline workers, as well as the poor and pandemic-hit people.
More than 3.5 billion VND were raised from August 5 to 13 to provide relief aid for the targeted people.
The ongoing COVID-19 social distancing measures in the capital city will last until 6am on August 23.
Accordingly, non-essential businesses continue to remain closed, people are not allowed to go outside except for essential purposes like buying food or medical emergencies. Public transport also remains halted./.