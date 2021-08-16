Society Ho Chi Minh City rolls out measures to control pandemic before September 15 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s largest COVID-19 hot spot at present, is building a plan with the aim for pandemic control before September 15 with two stages, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong said on August 15.

Society HCM City to continue social distancing measures for another month Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s current COVID-19 epicentre, will continue its strict social distancing measures for another month until September 15 given the risk of a resurgence, said Phan Van Mai, vice secretary of the city's Party Committee, on August 15.

Society Specific goals in COVID-19 fight needed to avoid crisis: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 15 ordered leaders of sectors and localities to roll out specific goals, solutions and roadmaps, with a target to avoid healthcare and economic crisis.

Society PM requests better preservation of President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 14 asked the Management Board of President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum to continue well preserving the construction and the embalmed body of the late leader.