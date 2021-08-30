

F1 cases living inside a locked down alley in Thanh Xuan Trung Commune, Hanoi's Thanh Xuan District carry their belongings as they are about to be sent to a centralised quarantine site. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi reported 45 new COVID-19 cases, all in quarantined sites and locked down areas, over the six hours from 6am to 12pm on August 30, according to the municipal Department of Health.



Thanh Xuan district has become the city’s new COVID-19 hotspot, accounting for the highest number of infections, 32. It was followed by Hai Ba Trung (7), Dong Anh (3), Hoang Mai (1), Dong Da (1) and Hoai Duc (1).



The capital city has documented a total of 3,159 cases since the fourth coronavirus wave struck the country in late April.



The city has been under social distancing state since July 24 to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Since the fourth wave of COVID-19 started on April 27, Hanoi has logged 3,159 infections.



More than 2.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been inoculated in Hanoi to date.



Vietnam’s COVID-19 caseload has reached 435,265 as of 6am on August 30, with death toll hitting 10,749.



The country has administered over 19.43 million COVID-19 vaccine shots, with more than 2.43 million people fully vaccinated with two jabs./.