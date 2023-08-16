A rental spot for the public bicycle-sharing service in Hanoi. (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Hanoi (VNA) – Residents in the capital city of Hanoi can experience public bicycle-sharing service in inner districts from August.

The service is provided by Tri Nam Group JSC. As many as 90 rental stations have been installed, with 1,000 bicycles available.

People are required to install the TNGo app on their smartphone and register for an account to use the rental service. The fee is expected to be 5,000 VND (0.22 USD) per 30 minutes.

Hanoi is the 6th locality to deploy the bike-sharing model. Other localities with the service are Ho Chi Minh City, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Hai Phong, Hai Duong and Binh Dinh.

The model, which helps diversify public transport, limit the number of private vehicles, reduce traffic congestion and protect the environment, has been warmly welcomed by both locals and tourists./.