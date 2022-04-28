Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung (R) presents a gift to Argentinian Ambassador Luis Pablo Maria Beltramino at their meeting on April 27. (Photo: hanoi moi.com.vn)

– Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung had a meeting with Argentinian Ambassador to Vietnam Luis Pablo Maria Beltramino on April 27, in which the diplomat lauded the extensive bilateral ties which are flourishing as seen in their political, trade, and technical cooperation.He held that Vietnam and Argentina’s economies are complementary to each other, noting his country is ready to diversity products to meet demand in Vietnam which, in turn, also has many high-quality products such as technological devices, apparel, and footwear, popular in this South American nation.Beltramino also suggested some potential areas in which the two countries can enhance partnerships in the future, including high technology and satellite services for peaceful purposes which are also the fields Argentina is strong at.Promoting cooperation between the two sides’ football federations and clubs is also a good idea which will help develop not only this sport in Vietnam but also bilateral relations, according to him.As Vietnam and Argentina will celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of their diplomatic ties in 2023, they should organise many activities marking this occasion, he suggested, expressing his hope that Hanoi will assist his embassy to successfully organise an Argentinian culture week this May.For his part, Vice Chairman Dung noted Hanoi always prioritises cultural development, including cultural diplomacy, and that Vietnam also holds much potential for cooperating with Argentina in other aspects such as trade, economy, and investment.Highly valuing Argentina’s success in hi-tech agriculture, the official said he hopes Ambassador Beltramino will help connect Hanoi with Argentinian localities to develop hi-tech agriculture.He also affirmed that the local administration will actively support the embassy to successfully hold the coming Argentinian cultural week as well as other major events.The host voiced his hope that the ambassador and embassy will coordinate with Hanoi to propose cooperation activities for the time ahead, particularly during the 50th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic relations next year, thereby contributing to bilateral connections./.