Business VNX becomes official member of World Federation of Exchanges The Vietnam Stock Exchange (VNX) said it has become an official member of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) following voting by the WFE General Assembly as part of the federation’s annual meeting from September 19-21.

Business Revenue of 19 State groups, corporations accounts for 20% of 2022 GDP The total consolidated revenue of 19 State-owned economic groups and corporations hit 1.871 quadrillion VND (77.9 billion USD) last year, or 20% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), up 0.6% from 2018, heard a workshop in Hanoi on September 26.

Business Vietnam’s regulatory interest rates to further down in fourth quarter: UOB The United Overseas Bank (UOB) has maintained its economic growth forecast for Vietnam at 5.2% for 2023 and 6% for 2024 while forecasting that Vietnam will continue to cut regulatory interest rates in the remaining months of this year to balance economic growth and inflation pressure.