Hanoi, Shanghai businesses set up cooperation
The Hanoi Supporting Industries Business Association (HANSIBA) and N&G Group signed a cooperation agreement with a business delegation from Shanghai (China) in Hanoi on September 26.
At the signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The Hanoi Supporting Industries Business Association (HANSIBA) and N&G Group signed a cooperation agreement with a business delegation from Shanghai (China) in Hanoi on September 26.
Under the agreement, the sides will implement investment and production procedures in 2024 to implement the agreed cooperation for mutual benefits.
At the event, they exchanged opinions on cooperation orientations in development, investment and capital arrangement for N&G Group industrial parks.
With the agreement, the Techno Park production complex is expected to be formed with joint work of Hanoi and Shanghai in Hanoi South Supporting Industrial Park (HANSSIP).
The Techno Park production complex in Hanoi will be built according to international standards in order to attract high-tech projects from China and foreign countries, especially those in semiconductor.
A representative from the Chinese side said specific measures will be discussed after the signing to realise the cooperation, noting that more Chinese enterprises are expected to invest in Vietnam in the time ahead.
The Chinese delegation said it will continue studying investment opportunities in all the three regions of Vietnam to build more high-tech industrial complexes. /.