Society Vietnam shares experience in poverty reduction, crisis settlement at UN CSocD session Vietnam shared experience in promoting poverty reduction and overcoming difficulties during crisis at the 60th session of the UN Commission for Social Development (CSocD) that is taking place from February 7-16 in New York.

Society Infographic Vietnam plants 1 billion trees to go green Of the figure, around 690 million trees will be planted in urban and rural areas and 310 million in protected, special and production forests.

Society New highway planned in Mekong Delta A new 188-kilometre highway in the Mekong Delta between Chau Doc city in An Giang province and Soc Trang province is planned to be built, and the feasibility study for it has been handed to the Ministry of Transport by the My Thuan Project Management Board.

Society UNFPA Vietnam calls for ending child marriage on Valentine Day The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam has called upon the community to take immediate actions to end child marriage on the occasion of Valentine Day (February 14).