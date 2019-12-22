Culture - Sports Da Lat Flower Festival officially kicks off The 8th Da Lat Flower Festival 2019 officially opened on December 20 evening, with thousands of visitors descending on the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong for the event.

Culture - Sports HCM City: diverse activities to welcome New Year A variety of activities are set to be launched across Ho Chi Minh City as a way of the southern city welcoming the New Year, including special artistic performances, a countdown party, and a spectacular display of fireworks.

Culture - Sports Rock Symphony concert to welcome New Year The Ho Chi Minh City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) has announced that 2019 Rock Symphony concert will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on December 27 and 28, promising to bring a special musical event to the public.

Culture - Sports Russian ceramics on display in Hanoi An exhibition featuring the collection of Russian porcelain and ceramics of the Hermitage Museum is taking place at the Vietnam National Museum of History.