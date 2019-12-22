Hanoi Spring Fair 2020 to highlight vegetarian food
Hanoi (VNA) - The 2020 Spring Fair, themed “A vegan Tet (Lunar New Year Festival)”, will be held for the first time at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre for Culture and Arts in Hanoi from January 13-19, 2020.
The fair will gather numerous enterprises, organisations and chefs specialising in vegetarian dishes and prominent environmental activists from across the country.
The event aims to promote a healthy lifestyle that is also good for the environment, while spreading the message of peace and love.
In addition to pavilions featuring diverse vegan products, visitors can join various interesting and exciting activities, including making vegan banh chung (square glutinous rice cake), coconut jam and peanuts, as well as drawing lacquer paintings, making lanterns for Tet and request calligraphy letters.
Besides, traditional folk games such as ca kheo (walking on stilts), bell ringing, shooting magic crossbow and hopscotch jumping will be held.
Notably, a talkshow will also be held, providing knowledge of practical methods to protect people’s health and the environment. Leading experts in traditional medicine will answer questions regarding vegan nutrition.
The event is expected to attract more than 20,000 visitors./.
