Vietnamese students participate in the 2019 World Invention Creativity Olympic (WICO) in the Republic of Korea (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi’s secondary school students grabbed gold medals for their two inventions at the World Invention Creativity Olympic (WICO) in the Republic of Korea.



Out of 345 scientific inventions from 22 countries and territories, a product to treat oil pollution made from biofilm yeast on rice husk biochar and the application of nano silver in improving the efficiency of solar water distillation equipment by six students from Giang Vo School, two from Cau Giay School and one from Chu Van An School were recognised at the competition.



They were awarded special prizes for the best innovations in the biochemical and physics categories by Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University and the Indonesian Young Scientist Association, respectively.



WICO is an annual competition organised by the Korea University Invention Association and sponsored by the parliament of the Republic of Korea. Secondary and high school students worldwide are offered the chance to present their innovations.



This year’s event took place from July 25 to 27 at the Seoul Trade Exhibition Centre in Seoul. - VNA