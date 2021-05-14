Society HCM City's authorities expel 52 illegal immigrants Ho Chi Minh City's police announced on May 13 that 52 foreigners who had illegally entered the country and were arrested in the city, have been expelled.

Society Vietnamese community helps Laos combat COVID-19 The Vietnamese community is joining hands with the government as well as cities and provinces of Laos in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Shortage of workers in Japan under discussions Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hoang Quang Phong and Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Fukuroi city in Japan (FCCI) Kinji Mizutani discussed ways to deal with the shortage of labourers caused by COVID-19 pandemic in Japan during their recent talks.