Hanoi's students participate in the 2021 Nordic-Baltic Physics Olympiad (Photo: VNA)

- Students from Hanoi bagged one gold, two silver, and a bronze at the 2021 Nordic-Baltic Physics Olympiad , the municipal Department of Education and Training announced on May 14. Tran Dinh Dung won the gold medal , while silver medals went to Nguyen Manh Duc and Le Duc An and Dinh Tran Hai Chien picked up the bronze.All are in Grade 11 at the Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted.First held in 2003, the Nordic-Baltic Physics Olympiad targets high school students in Nordic-Baltic countries.In 2021, due to impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition was organised online in Sweden from May 8-13.This is the first time students from Hanoi have participated./.