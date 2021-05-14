Hanoi students win medals at 2021 Nordic-Baltic Physics Olympiad
Students from Hanoi bagged one gold, two silver, and a bronze at the 2021 Nordic-Baltic Physics Olympiad, the municipal Department of Education and Training announced on May 14.
Hanoi's students participate in the 2021 Nordic-Baltic Physics Olympiad (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Students from Hanoi bagged one gold, two silver, and a bronze at the 2021 Nordic-Baltic Physics Olympiad, the municipal Department of Education and Training announced on May 14.
Tran Dinh Dung won the gold medal, while silver medals went to Nguyen Manh Duc and Le Duc An and Dinh Tran Hai Chien picked up the bronze.
All are in Grade 11 at the Hanoi-Amsterdam High School for the Gifted.
First held in 2003, the Nordic-Baltic Physics Olympiad targets high school students in Nordic-Baltic countries.
In 2021, due to impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition was organised online in Sweden from May 8-13.
This is the first time students from Hanoi have participated./.