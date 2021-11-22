Society School culture helps improve education quality, develop human resources: NA Vice Chair School culture contributes to promoting and improving the quality of education, and developing qualified and talented human resources that can meet the increasing requirements of the renewal cause and international integration, National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man told the Vietnam Education Conference on November 21.

Society Seminar looks to bolster OVs’ pride in protecting sea and island sovereignty The State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a seminar to foster the pride and responsibility of OVs in the protection of the country’s sovereignty over its seas and islands on November 20.