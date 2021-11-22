Hanoi suburban schools ready to receive students back, localities begin vaccination for children
Schools in Hanoi’s 17 suburban districts and towns are ready to receive students back after the city authorities allowed ninth graders in those localities to go to school again on November 22 after months of remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, their peers in 12 urban districts will continue to have online lessons.
Amidst the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the capital city lately, schools have developed teaching plans corresponding to their own conditions, with COVID-19 emergency preparedness taken into account to prevent schooling disruptions.
The Hanoi Department of Education and Training has ordered the schools to strictly comply to pandemic safety requirements and not to offer catering and semi-boarding services at school.
A day prior, the neighbouring province of Ha Nam started vaccinating children aged 12 – 14 against COVID-19, with more than 37,200 children eligible to receive the shots.
Ha Nam rolled out its COVID-19 vaccination programme for children aged 15 – 17 on November 16. Some 92 percent of the children of the age range, or nearly 32,000, have been inoculated since then.
The northern province aims to have over 95 percent of children aged 15 – 17 fully vaccinated with two jabs and 80 percent of children aged 12 – 14 given at least one dose by the end of this year.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has allocated 99,450 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for the central province of Nghe An to inoculate its children aged 12 – 17./.