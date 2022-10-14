Hanoi: Ten outstanding women honoured
Ten women with outstanding contributions to Hanoi were honoured at an October 13 festival held by the capital branch of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU).
Prestenting the awards for ten women with outstanding contributions to Hanoi at the event. (Photo: VNA)
The women have made significant achievements in their fields of work across many sectors from public security, business, sports to education and health.
They included Lieutenant Colonel Dinh Thi Huyen Dieu from the Hanoi Police’s drug crime investigation department; Nguyen Thi Hong, Director of Thien Phuc Herb Joint Stock Company; Nguyen Thi Thuy, a teacher at the Tri Trung kindergarten in Phu Xuyen district; diving athlete Pham Thi Kim Thuong; and Hoang Hai Yen, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital’s center for prenatal and neonatal screening and diagnosis.
At a trade fair held as part the festival (Photo: VNA)At the event, Le Kim Anh, head of the VWU’s chapter in Hanoi, said its members had made efforts to overcome COVID-19-induced difficulties and join activities for socio-economic recovery and development in the first nine months of this year.
As a result, 87 charity houses worth over 2.7 billion VND (111,917 USD) have been built for needy women; more than 7.7 trillion VND worth of loans have been granted to disadvantaged members; and four female-led cooperatives have been established, among others.
She urged the members to unite, practice good deeds, and actively contribute to the capital city’s construction and development./.