Society Training course enhances capacity of plant protection officers in central region Plant protection officers in the central region are learning to diagnosis and manage citrus insects and mite pests during a training course in Nghe An province from October 11 to 20.

Society War-time bomb detected, destroyed in Son La The sapper force under the military command of the northern province of Son La on October 13 removed a war-time bomb found in a residential area and safely destroyed it.

Society Businesses join hands with gov't to realise poverty reduction goals HDBank donated 1.2 billion VND (50,286 USD) to build houses for 20 poor families at an event held to launch the ‘Month for the Poor in 2022’ in Ho Chi Minh City last week.

Society Vietjet opens direct flights to Kazakhstan On October 12, Vietjet announced that it will open direct flights from the central city of Nha Trang to Almaty city, the commercial and cultural center of Kazakhstan.