Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Projects to improve facilities serving the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Hanoi are underway and scheduled to be completed by September 30, according to the municipal Department of Culture and Sports.

Of the 41 sites nationwide hosting events of the regional games, 23 are in Hanoi and 15 of these are under the city’s management.

Coaches and athletes in the capital city are expected to account for one-third of Vietnam’s competitors at SEA Games 31. A target has been set of clinching more than 30 percent of the country’s medal tally.

The city recently held a ceremony where the organising board announced the mascot for SEA Games 31 and ASEAN Para Games 11.

SEA Games 31 will feature 40 sports and more than 520 events, 26 of which will be held in Hanoi. The opening and closing ceremonies will take place at the capital’s My Dinh Stadium./.