Health Ministry warns medical equipment industry against price gouging Manufacturers, importers and suppliers must not increase the price or speculate with products that serve COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control.

Health Gov't gives top priority to allocating vaccines to HCM City: Deputy PM The Government always gives the highest priority to allocating COVID-19 vaccines to Ho Chi Minh City, said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam at an online meeting with municipal leaders on COVID-19 prevention and control on August 11.

Health COVID-19: Additional 4,642 cases recorded on August 12 morning Vietnam documented 4,642 new COVID-19 infections, including three imported cases, from 6:30pm on August 11 to 6am on August 12, raising the national count to 241,543, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vaccination will be sped up once more vaccines available: Deputy Minister The Ministry of Health (MoH) will cooperate with the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security to speed up the inoculation to up to 2 million shots of vaccines a day, said Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan.