Hanoi to conduct PCR test on 1.3 million people for COVID-19
The capital city of Hanoi is racing against time to conduct mass COVID-19 testing for high-risk people in an effort to soon stamp out the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and return to the “new normal.”
Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The capital city of Hanoi is racing against time to conduct mass COVID-19 testing for high-risk people in an effort to soon stamp out the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and return to the “new normal.”
The city aims to collect about 1.3 million samples for RT-PCR testing from August 9 – 17, according to a plan by the municipal People’s Committee.
The targeted population will be classified into three groups based on risk levels, with red representing those with the highest level of risk of infection, followed by orange as those at-risk, and green as low-risk people.
The high-risk or “red” group includes people living in communes and wards with high and very high risks of infection based on guidance by the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Decision 2686/QD-BCDQ dated May 31, 2021.
The “orange” group comprises people who work in factories, production units, wet markets, supermarkets, hospitals and medical clinics; and those living in at-risk areas in accordance with the decision.
Hanoi will test all people of the “red group”, those with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 and a selected number of “orange” group people who work in highly exposed sectors, such as medical workers, patients, COVID-19 control forces, food supply chain workers, traders in wet markets, shippers, drivers and security guards.
The city also plans to carry out 2 million rapid tests for screening purposes.
The capital city has reported a total of 1,943 coronavirus cases since the fourth COVID-19 wave started in late April./.