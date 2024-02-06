Travel Kien Trung palace to open to visitors during Lunar New Year After five years of restoration and upgrade, Kien Trung Palace in Hue Imperial Citadel (Dai Noi) is set to open its door to visitors during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet holiday).

Videos Phu Yen tapping tourism potential Situated in Vietnam’s scenic south-central region, Phu Yen province is graced with a multitude of captivating landscapes, particularly breathtaking bays and beaches. However, insiders believe the coastal province has not fully harnessed its advantages to cultivate tourism as a leading economic sector.

Travel Hoan Kiem – Thang Long Imperial Citadel e-bus route launched An electric bus route linking Hoan Kiem to Thang Long Imperial Citadel was launched on February 5 to serve the sightseeing needs of both locals and tourists who wish to explore the rich heritage sites of Hanoi capital city.