At the press conference (Source :VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The capital city of Hanoi will host the Formula One Grand Prix for the first time in April 2020 under the sponsorship of Vingroup, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung said at a press conference in Hanoi on November 7.



Accordingly, Vietnam will be the third Southeast Asian nation to host the race, which is already well established in Malaysia and Singapore.



Chung said the event will popularise the images of Hanoi and Vietnam to the world, entertain the public with its weekend events, and attract more foreign tourists to the city.



Chairman and Chief Executive of Formula 1 Chase Carey spoke highly of his cooperation with Hanoi authorities, expressing his wish that it will become a long-term partnership, bringing Hanoi closer to the world and bringing the world closer to Hanoi.



Hanoi’s My Dinh national stadium is expected to host the event.



Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports To Van Dong said Hanoi plans to hold sideline events to optimise opportunities for popularising the city to the world.



On the evening of November 7, Hanoi will hold a music show to celebrate its hosting of the upcoming race.



Hanoi will be the second city to host the race in 2020, following Singapore. –VNA