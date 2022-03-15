Hanoi to open new pedestrian zone
On National Reunification Day (April 30), visitors can explore many cultural events at Son Tay old fortress citadel, the new pedestrian zone in Hanoi.
A corner of Son Tay old fortress citadel. (Photo courtesy of vov.vn)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - On National Reunification Day (April 30), visitors can explore many cultural events at Son Tay old fortress citadel, the new pedestrian zone in Hanoi.
The zone also aims to promote the image of the Son Tay fortress, a military base built by King Minh Mang in 1822 to protect Thang Long Imperial Citadel.
It also promises to become a space for entertainment, culture and tourism.
The 820-metre-long walking area spreads over Pho Duc Chinh and Phan Chu Trinh street, Son Tay town; outer road of Son Tay old fortress citadel; flower garden in the town centre; central flower garden area square; the front yard of the town's cultural centre and town stadium square.
It is scheduled to open from 7pm Saturday until noon on Sunday, with contemporary art performances, street music, folk dance, portrait painting, calligraphy, boat racing, fishing, and water puppetry.
Many art and photo exhibitions, book events as well as activities for children will also be held.
Visitors will also have the chance to experience unique culinary services, buy souvenirs and typical products of Son Tay at the pedestrian zone.
Son Tay town is one of the five satellite towns of Hanoi with the main functions of cultural, historical, ecological tourism, commercial services on the basis of preserving traditional cultural heritage.
Son Tay old fortress citadel is the fourth pedestrian zone of Hanoi to be launched, after the three walking spaces of Hoan Kiem Lake, Hanoi’s Old Quarter and Trinh Cong Son street.
In the near future, Hanoi is expected to have a number of other walking spaces to boost tourism./.