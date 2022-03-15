Culture - Sports VFF, VPF ink MoU with Deutsche Fußball Liga on developing football in Vietnam The DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga, organising body of Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Vietnamese Football Federation (VFF) and the Vietnam Professional Football League (VPF) to continue supporting the growth of football throughout Vietnam.

Culture - Sports World Cup 2022 qualifiers: Japan pledges more tickets for Vietnamese fans Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam had a meeting on March 15 with Kohzo Tashima, Chairman of the Japan Football Association (JFA), who pledged to provide more tickets for Vietnamese fans to enjoy the Vietnam-Japan return leg as part of the World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

Culture - Sports Da Nang int’l marathon set to resume More than 5,000 local runners have registered to race in the 2022 Manulife Da Nang International Marathon – one of the top marathon destinations in Southeast Asia – on March 20, after a two-year suspension due to COVID-19.

Culture - Sports Miss Universe 2005 to join Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 as judge Miss Universe 2005 Natalie Glebova will be one of the judges who will accompany and evaluate the contestants of Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 along with other guests, according to the contest’s organiser.