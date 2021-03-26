Besides the locations equipped with free wifi in 2020, this year Hanoi has approved nine additional venues which are popular tourist destinations.

The capital's tourism has shown signs of recovery. Since they reopened in earlier this month, local destinations such as Huong Pagoda, Temple of Literature, Ngoc Son Temple, the Duong Lam Ancient Village welcomed a large number of tourists, especially on the weekends.

The total number of visitors to Hanoi hit 8.65 million in 2020, equal to 30 percent of the 2019 figure, including 1.11 million foreigners.

The local tourism industry strives to welcome from 13.16 million to 19.04 million visitors in 2021, up 45-65.5 percent as compared with the previous year./.

VNA