Health Gia Lai province becomes fourth in Vietnam to start COVID-19 vaccinations The COVID-19 vaccination drive reached the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on March 9, making it the fourth locality in Vietnam to vaccinate people on the front lines of fighting the pandemic after Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Hai Duong province.

Health Over 520 people vaccinated against COVID-19 A total of 522 frontline medical workers and members of community-based anti-COVID-19 groups in Vietnam had been injected with COVID-19 vaccine during the first two days of the vaccination campaign that started on March 8.

Health Vietnam has no new COVID-19 cases to report on March 10 morning No new cases of COVID-19 were detected over the past 12 hours to 6:00 am on March 10, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported. The national count of COVID-19 cases stands at 2,526, of which 1,587 are locally-transmitted.

Health HCM City's health sector proposes buying 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine The Ho Chi Minh City Health Department has recently submitted to the municipal People’s Committee a proposal for purchasing 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from an US producer to meet local demand.