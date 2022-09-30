Hanoi to welcome screening of seven Italian movies
The Italian Film Festival 2022 will get underway from October 3 to October 9 at the National Cinema Center at 87 Lang Ha Street in Hanoi.
The event is being organised in collaboration with the Asian Film Festival of Rome and aims to offer the Vietnamese public a glimpse at contemporary Italian cinema, reported Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).
Through drama and comedy, intimate stories and urban city life, these seven movies perfectly depict Italian contemporary society which faces new challenges amid efforts to maintain its deep roots in its past.
The movies to be screened include “Everything’s gonna be alright” (Cosa Sara), “The great silence” (Il Silenzio Grande), “Doctor on call” (Una note da dottore), “A girl returned” (L’arminuta), “Breaking up in Rome” (Lasciarsi un Giorno a Roma), “The inner cage” (Aria Ferma), and “The King of Laugh” (Qui rido io).
On the opening night, audiences will have the chance to talk with the renowned Vietnamese journalist and film critic Le Hong Lam, along with the Antonio Termenini, director of the Asian Film Festival of Rome.
Free tickets are available at the National Cinema Center in Hanoi from September 30.
The festival organised by the Embassy of Italy in Vietnam will also take place at the DCINE Ben Thanh at 6 Mac Dinh Chi street in District 1 of Ho Chi Minh City from October 10 to October 16./.