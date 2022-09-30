Culture - Sports Vietnam defeat Saudi Arabia, top Group D at AFC Futsal Asian Cup Vietnam beat Saudi Arabia 3-1 at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2022 in Kuwait on September 30, thereby topping Group D and having a high chance of securing a berth in the quarter-finals.

Culture - Sports Run for Peace takes place this weekend More than 1,500 athletes will compete in the 47th Ha Noi Moi Newspaper Run for Peace, which is back after two years of absence.

Culture - Sports Ancient Shan Tuyet tea trees recognized as Vietnamese heritage tree As many as 1,324 ancient Shan Tuyet trees in the northern province of Ha Giang have just been recognized as Vietnam heritage tree by the Vietnam Association for Conservation of Nature and Environment.

Culture - Sports Exploring 400-year-old ancient village in Hanoi Many think that only Hoi An ancient town in the central province of Quang Nam has old yellow houses with mossy walls, but there is a similar old village in the heart of Hanoi.