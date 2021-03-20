Hanoi tourism firms adapt after fourth wave of COVID-19
People prepare to join a caravan trip from the National Museum of Vietnamese History to northwestern provinces (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Right after the fourth wave of COVID-19 in the country was put under control at the beginning of March, travel agencies in Hanoi started offering various products at favourable prices to attract tourists.
VGreen Club (of the Hanoi Travel Agents Association) recently launched a driving tour product themed 'Northwest – Season of Orchid Blooms', which has attracted 1,000 people after the first trip kicked off on March 12.
VietSense Tourism Company has hosted a group of 100 people for a tour that departed on March 6, while Vietravel branches in the north have sold tours to 300 visitors since the beginning of March.
Inside Hanoi, relic sites have seen a surge of guests in the first days after opening again.
“During the Week of Ao Dai (between March 1 and 8), Thang Long Citadel Complex welcomed hundreds of visitors from all over the country,” said Nguyen Thi Yen, head of the Guide Department of the Thang Long – Hanoi Heritage Preservation Centre.
The Hanoi Tourism Department is planning promotion policies together with airlines and travel agents.
“Promotion policies will not only focus on cutting prices but more importantly focus on the quality of product, services and bring fresh experiences to tourists,” Dang Huong Giang, director of Hanoi Department of Tourism.
Phung Quang Thang, director of Hanoitourist Company, chairman of Hanoi Travel Agents Association, said the association has hosted various training classes for building tourism products with sustainable features.
The VGreen Club established by the association will work with the National Museum of Vietnamese History to host a new product – exploring the culture and history of Hanoi and other provinces.
Nguyen Van Tai, director of VietSense Company, said the company is planning more new tours in March and preparing for the peak season of April 30 - May 1 vacation and summer holidays.
"Our new tours will not only focus on key markets in the central and Central Highland regions but will also bring new experiences to tourists,” Tai said.
In April, the Hanoi Investment, Trade and Tourism Centre will run the Hanoi Tourism Promotion Festival.
The Hanoi Tourism Department will work with Hoan Kiem district, Son Tay town and My Duc district to build tourism products bearing Hanoi’s features.
The first will be 'Hanoi – 12 Seasons of Flowers' to draw domestic tourists first and then international visitors when international air routes resume./.
