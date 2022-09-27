Hotline: (024) 39411349
Hanoi welcomes Vietnam Day of Older Persons

A mass outdoor physical exercise programme for the elderly was held recently in Hanoi in response to Vietnam Day for Older Persons (October 1) and Month of Vietnamese Elderly.
  • More than 2,000 members of the Hanoi Association of Outdoor Health for the Middle-aged and Elderly participate in a mass outdoor physical exercise programme, held in response to Vietnam Day for Older Persons (October 1) and Month of Vietnamese Elderly. (Photo: VNA)

  • Doing regular exercise and improving spiritual lives are crucial for the elderly. (Photo: VNA)

  • Performers are in their 70s and 80s. (Photo: VNA)

  • Doctors from the Vinamilk Nutrition Centre give advice on suitable nutrition to help the elderly prevent diseases such as diabetes and show them ways to maintain a healthy body. (Photo: VNA)

