Society Storm Etau inundates, isolates urban areas in Phu Yen, Dak Lak Storm Etau, the 12th hitting the East Sea this year, swept through the central region on November 10, bringing strong wind, heavy rains, causing widespread blackouts and isolated numerous urban areas in the region.

Society Vietnam fourth in number of students in Australia Vietnam has the fourth-largest number of students in Australia, according to a report from the Mitchell Institute at Australia’s Victoria University released on November 11.

Society Airlines cancel central region flights as Storm Etau approaches Vietnamese airlines announced on November 10 the cancellation of several flights due to the threat posed by Storm Etau - the 12th storm to enter the East Sea this year.