The Hanoi Drama Theatre won four prizes at the Pohang Bada International Theatre Festival in the Republic of Korea early this month.The theatre’s Doi Mat (The Eyes) won Best Play.The play also earned the Best Director award for People’s Artist Tuan Hai. Artist Thanh Huong and Manh Hung were named Best Actress and Best Actor.The Eyes was penned by scriptwriter Vu Minh Dung and is one of the theatre’s classic performances.The 120 minute-play tells the love story among soldiers which is full of sacrifice and above all the humanity and nobility of the Vietnamese people.The theatre also performed in Busan city to Vietnamese audiences.Theatres from Belgium, Germany, Spain and Italy attended the festival. - VNA