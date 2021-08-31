Hanoi’s August CPI continues to rise
Hanoi’s consumer price index (CPI) in August was up 0.77 percent against the previous month and 2.81 percent year-on-year, according to the municipal Statistics Office.
At an AEON supermarket in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
The index recorded in the first eight months of this year increased 1.49 percent from the corresponding period last year, the office said.
In August, eight out of 11 commodity groups saw month-on-month hikes, with restaurant and catering services up 2.21 percent. Of which, prices of food rose 3.27 percent and foodstuff was up 0,74 percent.
The rise was due to the imposition of social distancing amid COVID-19 spread, causing difficulties in the transportation of food and foodstuff in the city, and the scarcity of fruits and vegetables.
The group of housing, electricity, water, fuels and constructional materials also experienced a rise of 0.5 percent.
Slight increases were recorded the groups of beverages and tobacco; culture, entertainment and tourism; household utensils; medicines and medical services; and education, and post and telecoms.
Only transport; and garment, headgear and footwear recorded declines of 0.24 percent and 0.05 percent, respectively.
In the eight-month period, such groups as transport; housing, electricity, water, fuels and constructional materials; education; and beverages and tobacco posted year-on-year increases.
Meanwhile, culture, entertainment and tourism; post and telecom; and restaurant and catering services reported decreases.
The price of gold climbed by 12.47 percent, while the price of US dollar reduced by 0.96 percent in the eight months.
Hanoi is under the third consecutive period of social distancing as a measure to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic./.