Business Private sector’s engagement needed for Vietnam to promote green growth: Experts The engagement of the private sector in green and sustainable growth is crucial for Vietnam to complete its target of achieving net-zero emission and raising the green economy scale to 300 billion USD in the total national GDP value in 2050, according to experts.

Business Enhancing resilience against global shocks critical for electronics industry It is critical for the electronics industry to enhance its resilience against global shocks, take the opportunities arising from global production and participate deeply in the global supply chain.

Business Vietnamese, Malaysian oil and gas service companies enter joint venture Vietnamese offshore support vessel service provider Hai Duong Petroleum and Marine Corporation (Haduco) and Malaysia’s oil and gas marine service provider RMS Synergy Sdn Bhd (RMS) on May 11 signed a cooperation deal in Kuala Lumpur to form a joint venture between the two companies.