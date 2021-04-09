Environment PM gives green light to 1-billion-tree growing project The Prime Minister has issued a decision approving a project on growing 1 billion trees in Vietnam during the 2021 – 2025 period.

Environment Climate resilience scheme for urban areas approved The Prime Minister has approved a scheme for climate resilience development in urban areas in the next 10 years.

Environment New drainage plan considers impact of climate change A plan for a new water-drainage network in HCM City has been submitted to the Prime Minister for approval.

Environment Vietnam aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in rice sector Agencies in Vietnam and international partners have been working together to seek effective measures to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases in rice production in the country.