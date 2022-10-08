Hanoi’s most romantic street in autumn
Phan Dinh Phung Street is known as one of the most romantic roads in Hanoi, with ancient dracontomelum trees along the sidewalks. The road is especially nice in the autumn, when the trees shed leaves.
Phan Dinh Phung street attractive to both Hanoians and visitors from far and wide (Photo: VNA)
The 1.5km long Phan Dinh Phung Street is especially nice in autumn when the trees shed leaves. (Photo: VNA)
The street is very peaceful and romantic in the middle of noisy, boisterous Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Gazing at the street these days, people are often astonished by its beauty, which is enhanced by the touch of autumn that makes leaves fall. (Photo: VNA)
The arrival of the year's best season almost feels like a reward for making it through the biting cold of winter, the wet and mouldy parts of spring and the oppressive heat of summer. (Photo: VNA)