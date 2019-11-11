Hanoi's Old Quarter to host Heritage Day celebrations
A fashion show, photo exhibition and silk weaving demonstrations are among the activities taking place in Hanoi's Old Quarter to celebrate Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day.
Some designs by La Hang to be presented in the Old Quarter in a series of activities to celebrate Heritage Day. (Photo: VNA)
The fashion show featuring designers Trinh Bich Thuy (Trinh Fashion), La Hang (Ao Dai La Hang) and Thuy Anh (TAF). They will present silk ao dai (traditional long dresses) collections made from the traditional material of Vietnam.
While Hang finds inspiration from patterns in Hang Trong folk paintings, designer Anh presents simple white dresses with printed patterns. Designer Thuy will showcase a collection of dresses for the autumn/winter season.
The fashion show will take place on November 22 at the Old Quarter Cultural Exchange Centre, 50 Dao Duy Tu street.
An exhibition on silk weaving will be taking place at the same venue until December 15.
Through the exhibition, visitors will learn about the traditional trade and all the processes, from raising silk worms to dying the cloth.
Artisan Phan Thi Thuan is the only person in the country who can control thousands of silkworms to weave natural silk blankets. The silk worms are set on a flat mat within wooden frames to make the blankets. She has also mastered the secret of using lotus stems to make unique scarves of lotus silk.
A concert The Old Quarter's Musical Story by Dong Kinh Co Nhac (the Ancient Music Group of Tonkin) will take place on November 23 to mark the Heritage Day. The band will present traditional musical pieces including ca tru (ceremonial singing), tuong (classical drama) and cheo (traditional operetta).
A space for traditional tea ceremonies hosted by artisan Nguyen Cao Son will be arranged at the Heritage House on 87 Ma May street. He will introduce Shan Tuyet tea, a delicacy that is famous in the northern province of Yên Bái. Visitors can sample the beverage and learn the process of making and enjoying Vietnamese tea.
A photo exhibition showcasing images of Hanoi taken by photographer Le Bich will take place at Kim Ngan Temple on 42 Hang Bac street.
The activities will help preserve and promote the cultural values of the nation in general and the capital in particular, according to Tran Thi Thuy Lan, Vice Chairwoman of the Old Quarter's management board.
Tourists will have a chance to exchange with the artisans, and join hands to preserve and promote the nation's traditional culture, Lan said/.