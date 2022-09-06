The capital city of Hanoi aims to develop a public transport system that can meet 30-35% of local residents' travel demand by 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The capital city of Hanoi aims to develop a public transport system that can meet 30-35% of local residents’ travel demand by 2025.



Under an action plan recently issued by the municipal People’s Committee on strengthening traffic safety and preventing congestion for the 2022-2025 period, the number of traffic accidents in the locality will be reduced by 5-10% so that by 2030, the number of injuries and fatalities caused by road accidents will be dropped by a half. It also sets a target of handling seven to ten traffic points that often get congested every year.



To realise those goals, the city administration will mobilise all resources and concertedly carry out measures along with the application of scientific and technological advances in ensuring traffic safety and order and preventing gridlock towards building a comfortable, effective and environmental-friendly traffic system.





It will focus investment on key traffic routes and urban railways in line with approved planning.



The capital city will rearrange parking lots in both inner-city and outlying districts, build a transport system that facilitates access for people with disabilities and the elderly, as well as study a pilot programme on a bicycle-only lane./.