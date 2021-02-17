Hanoi’s relic sites shut down amid Covid-19 outbreak
Relic sites and religious venues in the capital city of Hanoi have been closed in response to the local authorities’ closure request to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Pagodas and historical relic sites in Hanoi close down to curb the spread of COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)
Quan Su Pagoda closes down to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)
Some people still visit La Khe and Bia Ba temple complex in Ha Dong district despite the temple’s closure announcement. (Photo: VNA)
Many people practice rituals outside La Khe and Bia Ba temple complex in Ha Dong district amid the temple’s closure. (Photo: VNA)
Many people practice rituals outside Kim Lien temple amid the temple’s closure. (Photo: VNA)
Chua Boc, Dong Da district closes down to prevent COVID-19 epidemic. (Photo: VNA)