Hau Giang hopes for Finland’s cooperation in various areas
Secretary of the Hau Giang Party Committee Lu Van Hung has told Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam Kari Kahiluoto that the Mekong Delta province hopes for cooperation from Finnish firms in socio-economic development planning, e-government building, smart city, and green and renewable energy developing.
Finnish Ambassador to Vietnam Kari Kahiluoto (centre) (Photo: VNA)
Hosting a reception for the ambassador on December 11, Hung said that the province is working to make socio-economic development strategy for the 2020-2025 period with a vision to 2030 and turn Vi Thanh city into a smart urban area.
He expressed his delight at the growing ties between Vietnam and Finland in many areas, including economy, culture, education, creativity and clean water.
Briefing the diplomat on the province’s geographical location, natural conditions, potential, strengths and efforts in attracting investment, Hung underscored that leaders of the province are willing to listen to opinions of investors and help ease their difficulties.
For his part, Ambassador Kari Kahiluoto thanked Hau Giang for supporting Finnish businesses to explore cooperation opportunities in the locality, highlighting that Finland and Vietnam have enjoyed a long-term and fruitful partnership through various collaboration programmes.
Noting climate change impact on Hau Giang, the ambassador said that currently, Finland is paying much attention to the Mekong River area and climate change issues, and willing to support Hau Giang to deal with related matters.
Finnish businesses are strong in renewable energy, hi-tech agriculture, waste treatment and waste-to-power generation, which can be potential cooperation areas with Hau Giang, he said.
Providing more information to the ambassador on climate change impact on the province, Vice Chairman of the Hau Giang People’s Committee Truong Canh Tuyen said that according to the scenario by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, sea level rise will reduce the natural area of Hau Giang in the future.
Climate change has caused river bank erosion and saltwater intrusion that influence agricultural production and local’s living conditions, he said, adding that over the past years, the province has actively built dykes to minimise saltwater intrusion’s impact./.