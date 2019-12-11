Politics Top legislator holds talks with Russian Federation Council Chairwoman On the afternoon of December 10 in Moscow, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan was hosted by and held talks with Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Ivanovna Matviyenko.

Travel PM urges Ca Mau to unlock potential for tourism development Ca Mau province should tap its potential for responsible, eco and community-based tourism in order to help the local sector develop sustainably, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on December 10.

Politics Japanese naval commander visits Vietnam Commander of the Vietnamese navy Vice Admiral Pham Hoai Nam held talks with Chief of Staff of the Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (MSDF) Admiral Yamamura Hiroshi in Hanoi on December 10.

